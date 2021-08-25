Cancel
Xbox Insider Tease Has Halo Infinite Fans Excited

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase happened today, and it wasn't very good, evident by the disappointed reactions that flooded Twitter after the livestream concluded. One of the big reasons it fell short with so many Xbox fans was the absence of Halo Infinite, which still doesn't have a release date. That said, there's apparently a very good reason the game was missing from today's showcase, and that's because it's reportedly going to be at the bigger Gamescom Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, which is scheduled to go down tomorrow, August 25.

