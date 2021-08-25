Xbox Insider Tease Has Halo Infinite Fans Excited
The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase happened today, and it wasn't very good, evident by the disappointed reactions that flooded Twitter after the livestream concluded. One of the big reasons it fell short with so many Xbox fans was the absence of Halo Infinite, which still doesn't have a release date. That said, there's apparently a very good reason the game was missing from today's showcase, and that's because it's reportedly going to be at the bigger Gamescom Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, which is scheduled to go down tomorrow, August 25.comicbook.com
Comments / 0