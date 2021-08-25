Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Butler County in east central Nebraska * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1039 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genoa, or 15 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Monroe around 1050 PM CDT. Duncan around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Platte Center, Monroe, and Columbus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

