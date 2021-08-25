Lux Fire Bud Drops Electrifying Self Titled EP ‘Lux Fire Bud’ – Stream

Berlin instrumentalists Zahn release their self-titled debut album (review here) this week on Crazysane Records, and of the various outings from the sundry artists one might hear coming from the label, they perhaps best embody a “crazy-sane” ideal. They sound crazy and are, in fact, quite sane. The album begins at a running pace on “Zerrung” — a noise rocking bruiser with airier ambitions in floating guitar — and ends with “Staub” like it’s trying to embody the disjointed nature of something half remembered, and along the way, the core trio of guitarist Felix Gebhard, bassist Chris Breuer and drummer Nic Stockmann follow their whims to the bliss-filled land, voicelessly digging into heavy art rock vibes without the we-went-to-college-for-this posturing that so often accompanies, the sub-two-minute “Schranck” as close to Karma to Burn‘s bullshit-free sensibility (answering back to second cut “Pavian” in that regard) as one might reasonably ask them to come arriving to share midsection placement with the drone–mit–electronica “Gyhum” right before.