Lux Fire Bud Drops Electrifying Self Titled EP ‘Lux Fire Bud’ – Stream

By Peter Dredd
dreddsinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas, NV – Lux Fire Bud is the name of a luxury grade of herbal cannabinoid. It’s also the handle of the Hottest recording artist on Greedy Bear Ent whose EP project “Lux Fire Bud” is currently available across all streaming platforms. With hit singles like “Nooicer” and “Fun Hemp,”...

Related
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Zahn Stream Self-Titled Debut LP in Full

Berlin instrumentalists Zahn release their self-titled debut album (review here) this week on Crazysane Records, and of the various outings from the sundry artists one might hear coming from the label, they perhaps best embody a “crazy-sane” ideal. They sound crazy and are, in fact, quite sane. The album begins at a running pace on “Zerrung” — a noise rocking bruiser with airier ambitions in floating guitar — and ends with “Staub” like it’s trying to embody the disjointed nature of something half remembered, and along the way, the core trio of guitarist Felix Gebhard, bassist Chris Breuer and drummer Nic Stockmann follow their whims to the bliss-filled land, voicelessly digging into heavy art rock vibes without the we-went-to-college-for-this posturing that so often accompanies, the sub-two-minute “Schranck” as close to Karma to Burn‘s bullshit-free sensibility (answering back to second cut “Pavian” in that regard) as one might reasonably ask them to come arriving to share midsection placement with the drone–mit–electronica “Gyhum” right before.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Richmond Punk Band Tempter’s Grimy, Intense Self-Titled Debut EP

It’s always fun when a bunch of members of different bands get together to form a new band. It’s especially fun in underground music circles, where the bands aren’t especially famous and where people generally aren’t too tempted to use the term “supergroup.” That’s what’s happening with Tempter, a new band whose members all come from different punk and hardcore bands from Richmond. Tempter singer Valentina Lopez and bassist David Jaycox are both in Nosebleed, while guitarist Michael Quick is in both Candy and Ekulu. Other members have been in bands like Division Of Mind and Break Away. Yesterday, Tempter released their self-titled debut EP, and it stomps ass.
MusicEDMTunes

Ryan Shepherd Releases Fresh Track ‘All The Way Dow’ featuring Black Gatsby

Toronto Based DJ & Producer, Ryan Shepherd is back in business with his new summer anthem, ‘All The Way Down’ featuring vocalist Black Gatsby. This new release follows his huge 2020 release ‘Hello Sunday’. The successful track was even featured on Toronto’s morning TV show, Breakfast Television, and amassed over 2 Million streams to date.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Madeline Hawthorne Announces Debut Solo Album Along with Titular Track and Video, "Boots"

Blending the lines of roots, Americana, outlaw country and soul, Montana-based singer-songwriter Madeline Hawthorne is ready to re-introduce herself as a solo artist with the release of her electrifying single, "Boots." Check out first single "Boots," available everywhere now: distrokid.com/madelinehawthorne/boots. In addition to releasing the first single from her coming...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Bedouine Announces New Album, Shares Lyric Video for New Song “The Wave”

Bedouine (aka Azniv Korkejian) has announced a new album, Waysides, and shared its first single, “The Wave,” via a lyric video. Waysides is due out October 15 via The Orchard. Check out “The Wave” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and Bedouine’s upcoming tour dates. Above is its cover art.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Hot Artist Alert: Lorelei Marcell looks back to look ahead on stellar debut EP

On the opening track of her self-titled debut EP, singer/songwriter Lorelei Marcell makes a difficult affirmation to not hold herself to the impossible expectations of others. “I’ve been a little too naive and a little too loyal, you’ve been like a bullet in the breeze a little too spoiled,” she concedes between the buoyant splash of scattered beats, just before they explode effervescently on the song’s soaring chorus. It’s a sobering realization, but it’s far from the only one on the EP — which functions just as much as an introduction to the 18-year-old and recent high school graduate’s musical prowess, as well as an introspective digestion of her experiences thus far.
MusicNME

Miles Kane announces “uplifting” fourth album ‘Change The Show’

Miles Kane has announced his fourth album ‘Change The Show’ and shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ – listen below. Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022 via BMG – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. “This...
Musicgrimygoods.com

binki releases debut EP and heist-inspired music video for “Invisible Fence” — LA dates at Hollywood Forever

Piercing through the sound waves with a radioactive tinge and funky swagger, NYC musician binki blurs the lines of conventional music genres with his biting new EP, Motor Function. Out now via Fader Label, the four-song release is driven by a post punk attitude, binki’s shapeshifting vocals and electrified instrumentals. Danceable, head banging and loose, binki hits multiple targets with his fresh take on anti-love songs via effortless vocal transformations and an acid-drenched delivery.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The North Sound releases new single, “Wild Rose Country”

Saskatchewan-based, award-winning roots-rockers, The North Sound has unveiled their new single, “Wild Rose Country”, along with a video to accompany the release, which was created and produced with Matt Braden Photo in their home city of Saskatoon, on Treaty 6 territory. The single is pulled from the band’s award-winning roots-rock album, As The Stars Explode.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Must-stream: Feed Me’s self-titled LP has landed

Feed Me has released his highly anticipated self-titled sixth studio album, Feed Me, via his very own Sotto Voce Records. After sharing the LP’s lead single “Reckless” with Tasha Baxter earlier in August, the UK-based producer invites listeners to his subversive world of untamed imagination through 11 tracks that exemplify his wide range of creative and sonic capacities. Speaking on album, the 36-year-old producer shared,
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.

