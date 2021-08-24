Busta Rhymes Goes On Anti-Mask Rant: ‘No Human Being Is Supposed To Tell You You Can’t Even Breathe Freely. F*ck Your Mask!’
A new video is circulating online showing Busta Rhymes speaking about COVID lockdowns and masks… and let’s just say the rapper is not here for any of it. The clip shared by Twitter user GrantB911 shows Busta telling the crowd that “This is my second show in front of human life in the last 15 f*cking months,” he says in the clip. “COVID could suck a d*ck.”dreddsinfo.com
