Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Busta Rhymes Goes On Anti-Mask Rant: ‘No Human Being Is Supposed To Tell You You Can’t Even Breathe Freely. F*ck Your Mask!’

By Peter Dredd
dreddsinfo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video is circulating online showing Busta Rhymes speaking about COVID lockdowns and masks… and let’s just say the rapper is not here for any of it. The clip shared by Twitter user GrantB911 shows Busta telling the crowd that “This is my second show in front of human life in the last 15 f*cking months,” he says in the clip. “COVID could suck a d*ck.”

dreddsinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Busta Rhymes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Rant#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Says Your Favorite Rapper Doesn’t Eat Because ‘They’re On Drugs’

While Boosie Badazz continues to plot out his third Boosie Bash concert despite Hurricane Ida threatening to hammer Louisiana with heavy rain and potential flooding, the Baton Rouge rapper has already made demands in regards to catering. Instead of feeding those performing at Boosie Bash with a lavish spread, Boosie told his mother Jacquelyn Hatch there was no need.
CelebritiesNew Pittsburgh Courier

After Busta Rhymes launches anti-mask, anti-vaccine rant, Black doctors speak out

In a culture that worships celebrities and amplifies their words and actions, the coronavirus pandemic has presented an opportunity for some to apply and others to confuse. Even after over 635,000 have died in the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus, some celebrities have continued to loudly protest against the advice of doctors and other medical professionals. Over 4.5 million around the world have died as a result of the pandemic.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DaBaby Returns to the Stage Following Homophobic Remarks, Says He “Never, Ever Meant to Offend Anybody”

DaBaby hit the stage for the first time since stirring up controversy for homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never, ever meant to offend anybody.” The rapper over the weekend appeared at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of only a couple that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his July 25 comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where he asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

N.W.A Legend DJ Yella Remembers Eazy-E Visiting Him — After He Died

Exclusive – N.W.A. legend DJ Yella recently published a new book called Straight Outta Compton: My Untold Story. As indicated by the title, the 326-page autobiography does a deep dive into Yella’s history with the groundbreaking gangsta rap group — from his perspective. In Chapter 8, Yella was reflecting on...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Megan Fox shares pics of herself running errands in revealing electric bodysuit, heels: ‘Let’s talk about it’

Megan Fox turned heads during a recent trip to the grocery store. The mother and actress, 35, took to Instagram on Monday to share a set of photos of herself running a few errands in Los Angeles. For the outing, Fox donned a matching denim pant and jacket ensemble. She paired the look with a revealing electric green bodysuit which featured a large cutout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy