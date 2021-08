Symbiotes Fight for Domination in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Posters. Sony Pictures just debuted two new promotional posters for the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While the movie should have debuted in October 2020, it won’t be until Oct. 15 now that fans will have the chance to see it in theaters. And the latest posters for the film showcase the new release date in addition to a closer look at the titular symbiotes. They also underline that fans will have to watch the Venom sequel in theaters. While producers offered the people the chance between theaters and legal streaming during much of the ongoing global pandemic, it appears that Sony and the rest of the big studios will push for theatrical runs for their upcoming works. As always, fans should put their safety first, considering the times in which we are living.