New endowed chair, interim dean for Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
Momentous changes are taking place at the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa this fall. A tremendously generous donation from the family in honor of former public health professor and Department Chair Chin Sik Chung will fund the school’s first endowed faculty position in public health. The Chin Sik & Hyun Sook Chung Endowed Chair in Public Health Studies will continue Chung’s remarkable legacy in excellence in public health teaching, mentorship and research.www.hawaii.edu
