Showtime Chiefs On “HALO” Series Swap

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. While the premium cable channels HBO, Starz, and Showtime have produced some notable sci fi/fantasy shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Outlander, Penny Dreadful, and more, in general genre entries do not make up much of their output. Showtime in particular has only put out a few over the past ten years and HBO’s genre offerings have represented only a fraction of the networks total scripted originals. And while these cable channels do not warrent full scorecards, I will at least give a scaled-back look at each of them. They are still important producers of sci fi and fantasy television with HBO set to unleash multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs in the coming years, so looking back at how they have handled genre shows over the past ten years is still a worthwhile inclusion to my Scorecard project.