Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson rolls to a third term in office

AL.com
 6 days ago
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson rolled to an overwhelming victory in Tuesday’s mayoral race and will serve a third term as the city’s top elected official. The unofficial count from the city showed Stimpson with 62% of the vote, which was an impressive 40 percentage point lead over Councilman Fred Richardson, who was in second-place with 22%. Running in a distant third-place was municipal judge Karlos Finley with 14.3%.

