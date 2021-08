Even after a second consecutive game with minimal offense, the Giants had at lease one promising moment at the plate Friday at the Coliseum. San Francisco’s lone run came off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski, whose season has not gone swimmingly, to the point that he was batting ninth in the Giants’ 4-1 loss at the American League ballpark. In the fifth, though, Yastrzemski hammered a ball off the concrete wall beyond the right-field fence, his 19th homer of the season.