Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

England's Archer aims to return for Windies tests after injury

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTJum_0bc0uT6k00
Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - May 5, 2019 England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Aug 25 (Reuters) - England's Jofra Archer said he hopes to be fit for the test series against the West Indies in March after the fast bowler was ruled out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

The 26-year-old was also ruled out of the ongoing five-test series against India, which England are trailing 1-0, with the third test set to begin later on Wednesday.

"The reason I had an operation in May was because I wanted to sort out the problem once and for all. I don't want this thing hanging over me," Archer told the Daily Mail.

"If I do end up with another stress fracture, I may have a different view on things as regards to my future. But for the moment, I'm still only 26 and I think my best years as a test cricketer are ahead of me.

"I'm trying to be cautious about when I make my comeback, but I guess there's a chance I'll be ready in time for England's three-test series against West Indies in the Caribbean in March. But I can't make any promises."

Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year's Indian Premier League.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jofra Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Caribbean#The Daily Mail#Indian Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldWTOP

India skittles England for 120, wins 2nd test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Roaring in celebration, Mohammed Siraj removed the off stump he had just clattered and wheeled around the outfield in delight at the home of cricket. Virat Kohli, the winning captain, was just as animated as he punched the air and pumped his fists amid his victory dance.
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Windies to begin T-20 title defence against archrivals England

West Indies will open the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title against archrivals England, in a repeat of the sensational final five years ago in Mumbai. In fixtures announced by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday, the Caribbean powerhouses will battle Eoin Morgan’s side on October 23 here, one of two matches which will highlight the opening day of the Super 12s, with Australia and South Africa clashing in Abu Dhabi.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

England's Wood a major doubt for third test against India

Aug 17 (Reuters) - England fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the third test against India due to a shoulder injury, coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday. Wood, who landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding on day four of the second test at Lord's, bowled through the pain on the final day but aggravated his injury further after tumbling in his follow-through.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

India win second Test after England unravel on dramatic final day

India stunned England with a stirring fightback on Day Five at Lord’s, winning the second Test of the series by 151 runs, as the hosts crumbled with both the ball and then crucially the bat – bowled out for 120 – as their own hopes of victory disappeared into the ether.It was a stark reminder for England of the fickle nature of Test cricket and just how quickly things can turn against you, given the hosts had started the day with high hopes of a victory of their own.After a first day domination from India, England – largely through the...
SportsTelegraph

Obsession with white-ball schedule has damaged England's Test batting

Just two weeks after England’s World Cup victory in 2019 Ashley Giles, the men’s team director, signalled a policy shift towards Test cricket. “Test cricket is really important to us in this country. We haven’t neglected Test cricket for white-ball cricket but the focus has definitely been more on that side and we just need to redress that balance now,” he said at Lord’s.
U.K.chatsports.com

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott becomes the latest football great to be diagnosed with dementia... with tragic news coming just days after Manchester United icon Denis Law confirmed he has brain disease

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott has been diagnosed with dementia, making him the latest former footballer to have announced they have the brain disease. McDermott, 69, made 329 appearances for the club in total between 1974 and 1982, and also earned 23 England caps. It has been confirmed that the former...
SportsBBC

Mark Wood: England bowler out of third Test with shoulder injury

England bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India because of a shoulder injury. The 31-year-old jarred his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's. No replacement has been called up for the Test at Headingley, with Saqib...
Sportsthedallasnews.net

Indian archers all set to aim for gold at maiden Games

Tokyo [Japan], August 25 (ANI): A five-member para archery contingent looks set for their best possible show at their debut Paralympics. The Indian crop is relatively young and born in the 90s, with Rakesh Kumar being the only slightly elder one -- born in 1985. The likes of Harvinder Singh, Jyoti Balyan, Shyam Sundar and Vivek Chikara are brimming with passion ahead of their event in the Tokyo Paralympics.
TravelBBC

Covid PCR tests: Call to investigate cost of travel tests in Wales

A Welsh MP has asked the monopolies watchdog to investigate Welsh ministers' insistence people returning to Wales from abroad use a single NHS provider for Covid PCR tests. Tory MP David TC Davies says NHS tests cost more "than people need to pay". He contrasts this with travellers in England...
Fairfield, IAkyoutv.com

Area archer taking aim for a medal at paralympics

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Paralympics are underway in Tokyo, Japan. Among the athletes is a Fairfield, Iowa archer. Matt Stutzman is also known as the “armless archer.”. KYOU caught up with him on Wednesday. “I also went to trials and did amazingly well and earned ar right to represent the...
Public HealthBBC

Covid cases in south-west England highest among young people

Covid-19 cases in the south-west of England are "by far" the highest among 15-24 year olds, according to Public Health England (PHE). Prof Mike Wade, deputy regional director, said this age bracket had 1,700 cases per 100,000. He said there had also been an increase among those aged 60 and...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

N’Keal Harry injury: New England Patriots receiver slow to get up after lunging for deep pass, status to return uncertain

Had he caught the deep ball down the left sideline, it would have been the highlight of N’Keal Harry’s preseason. But Harry lunged, perhaps unnecessarily, to try to haul in Mac Jones’ deep ball late in the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Harry wasn’t able to catch it and landed hard and stayed on the turf with what looked to be a shoulder injury.
WorldTelegraph

Ollie Robinson is England's natural successor to Stuart Broad - he should have been picked sooner

Ollie Robinson left Yorkshire under a cloud. On a hot morning and under an almost cloudless sky, he returned to Headingley in triumph. Sweet music rang in his ears as well. The Barmy Army's new trumpeter was playing "Here's to you Mr Robinson" when he led the England players off the field after running through India to register one of the more unexpected Test victories, let alone by an innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy