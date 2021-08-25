Cancel
GIRLS SOCCER | Chippewa takes down Hiland in battle of area's elites

Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — In life, all things change. New things come along. Old things pass away. Well, the 2021 girls soccer season started anew and ... Chippewa is still Chippewa. If anything has changed it’s that the hunger for success is more vivid, the ferocity is more visible and for 80 minutes, the girls in Blue and White never let up. Attacking through ball with intent, showing intensity rarely seen this early in the season, the Chipps look to be a team on a mission in this opening battle.

