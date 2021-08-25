Braves fall to Yankees 5-4 in late-inning drama

The amazing Friday night contest between the Braves and the Giants went through many iterations on the field... and in my head, when planning this recap. There was time when the recap was going to lament a ridiculous loss where the Giants benefited from one of the cheapest homers in recent memory, while the Braves hit barrel after barrel into gloves. There was a time when calling out some poor defensive play on Atlanta’s part was going to be a theme, an example of how the team’s sacrifice of defense for offense can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Then, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate in the seventh, his team down by a run, and drilled a first-pitch fastball way into the Atlanta night, completely changing, well, everything. Joc Pederson ended the game with an awesome catch, and there you have it: another suddenly can’t-miss paragon of Atlanta Braves 2021 baseball.