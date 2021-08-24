Cancel
Stocks

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

By Reuters
kitco.com
 8 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.

