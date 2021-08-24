Cancel
Stocks

Wall Street set to grind higher; Nasdaq tracks new peak

By Reuters
 Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a slightly higher open on Tuesday as a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 shot boosted shares of energy and travel-related companies, while gains in technology stocks put the Nasdaq on track for fresh highs. The approval helped major U.S. stock...

Jerome Powell
Posted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
Posted by
Benzinga

Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors weighed Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.14% to $354.08. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.12% to $380.26. The...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks That Power S&P 500 ETF in August

The S&P 500 hit a series of record highs in August despite bouts of volatility and uncertainty. It wrapped up its seventh-straight month of gains with the longest winning streak since the 10-month run that ended in December 2017. The index rose 2.9% last month and hit the 53rd record close of 2021 on Aug 30.
StocksTimes Daily

Wall Street stocks edge higher in a muted start to September

Stocks edged higher in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue monitoring the latest economic data for a better sense of the economic recovery’s path forward. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
Stockskitco.com

Star stock-picker Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million

(Reuters) - Star investor Cathie Wood’s funds scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc, taking advantage of a 17% drop in the company’s stock price on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand. Wood’s bet on Zoom and other pandemic winners such as online healthcare service...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed as investors digest data points

Wall Street stocks were mixed at the open on Wednesday as market participants thumbed over a number of major data points in early trading. As of 1535 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.06% at 35,339.11, while the S&P 500 came out the gate 0.16% firmer at 4,529.80 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.57% stronger at 15,346.93.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Nasdaq rises 50 points on otherwise dull day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's jobs report. "Information on inflation with regard to jobs and wages is something that will be an important factor affecting Fed decisions rather than demand and supply-side issues, which is why the Friday jobs data will set the stage for the Fed's September meeting," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta told Reuters Thomson Wednesday.
Posted by
Benzinga

Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold remains above key and critical short-term support but it is the release of Friday’s jobs report that will shape the future direction of gold

Gold pricing has remained fairly stable and continues to trade above $1800 per ounce. The clear break in gold occurred on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the virtual Economic Symposium. Last Friday’s dynamic surge in gold took the precious yellow metal from its opening price of $1795 top close at approximately $1820. This single-day move took gold pricing above its 100 and 200-day moving averages. During the same period, gold’s 100-day moving average crossed above the longer-term 200-day moving average.
Businesskitco.com

Gold see-saws in tight range as focus stays on U.S. labour data

(Reuters) - Gold traded within a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors largely looked past a slew of U.S. economic readings to focus on key labour data that could influence the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. Spot gold was little changed at $1,812.51 per ounce by 10:40 am EDT (1440 GMT),...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar weakens after ADP miss, euro hits fresh one-month high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. labor market fell well short of expectations, while the euro held near a one-month high on inflation worries. The greenback added to losses after the ADP National Employment Report...
Marketskitco.com

We see gold and silver trading sharply lower by Friday

Apparently the windfall for gold bulls from the Federal Reserve symposium last week has waned, with prices stalling just under $1827 on Monday. In other words, the markets were relieved that the Fed was not actively planning tapering now, but many analysts and traders think it could be right back on the table if this Friday's nonfarm payroll report approaches 1 million jobs gained. A clue to the unemployment report will be offered in this morning’s ADP jobs report, with expectations for a doubling of the jobs reported last month. Even though the market generally expects tapering to begin next year, a seven-digit US payroll gain for the month of August would certainly rekindle talk of it beginning this year. While not a direct negative influence on prices of gold or silver, China has resumed strategic metal sales to deflate critical input prices. This has a dampening influence on all physical commodities. Yesterday, gold ETF holdings increased by 22,922 ounces, but the remain 6.8% lower on the year. December gold fell back sharply from this week's highs, but the market also rejected a setback to $1,800. It is surprising to see gold close higher yesterday in the face of a significant recovery in the US dollar. On the other hand, the dollar remains near 21-day lows, and Chinese economic data this week has been indicative of a slowing economy, which some suggest could produce some flight to quality buying. Fortunately for the bull camp, Chinese and European inflation data remain hot, and while the markets have not seen noted buying off inflation, sellers should be uncomfortable pressing gold lower in the face of rising consumer and producer prices. An ECB official on Tuesday indicated it could be time to consider tapering, which was not surprising after a European inflation reading reached a 10-year high. Without noted forward motion in global economic data or signs that the Delta variant infection flare is peaking, gold could be forced to fight to hold above $1,800. Even though $1,800 appears to be support, we do not rule out a slide to consolidation support down at $1,785.20 if payrolls exceed expectations of a gain of 750,000 on Friday. Silver was also unable to forge a fresh higher high on Tuesday, and with China selling strategic reserves of industrial materials overnight and the buzz toward physical commodities lacking, the path of least resistance is pointing down. Clearly, a key pivot or bull/bear line is seen at $24.00, but without a trade back above $24.28, we will remain bearish.
StocksEntrepreneur

5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in August

Wall Street had a smooth ride last month despite the bouts of volatility and uncertainty triggered by a surge in the Delta variant cases of COVID-19. The S&P 500 jumped 2.9%, marking the longest winning streak since a 10-month run ending in December 2017 while the blue-chip Dow Jones added 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed climbing 4% and notched its third winning month in a row.

