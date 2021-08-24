Cancel
Foreign Policy

U.S. VP Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims

By Reuters
kitco.com
 8 days ago

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back unlawful claims in the South China Sea, her most pointed comments on China during a visit to Southeast Asia, which she said was critical to U.S. security. Harris's seven-day trip...

POTUSWashington Post

Why Kamala Harris’s trip to Asia was so important

Vice President Harris’s trip to Southeast Asia coincided with the collapse of the Afghan government and the deadly attack on U.S. forces that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans. It was hard to find coverage of her trip in U.S. media, which understandably was absorbed in the events in Afghanistan.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

America must protect its supply chains from China

Well, it didn’t take long for China to seize upon the Afghanistan debacle created by the Biden administration. The unmitigated disaster we’ve seen in the past few weeks is fitting right in with China’s longstanding attempts at promoting the idea of America’s decline. As a result, the carefully controlled Chinese...
Militarylawfareblog.com

Water Wars: A Time for Choosing? Not for Southeast Asia, Say VP and SECDEF

U.S. and Partners Conduct Indo-Pacific Exercises, U.S. Sends Administration Officials to Asia. July and August saw a number of major U.S. military operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. In July, on the fifth anniversary of the South China Sea arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands (Mandarin: Xīshā Qúndǎo; Vietnamese: Quần đảo Hoàng Sa). While the U.S. Navy maintains that these FONOPs are lawful under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China, Taiwan and Vietnam have all long claimed sovereignty over the islands. All three claimants require either permission or advance notification before foreign warships may enjoy the right to innocent passage, which is a violation of UNCLOS. While China claimed to have chased the U.S. warship out of the disputed area, the U.S. Navy responded that “[t]he PRC’s statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.” The U.S. Navy’s statement, which is more extensive than most press releases regarding FONOPs, went on to say that the “[People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)] statement is the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”
Worldkitco.com

U.S. climate envoy Kerry visits Japan, China for emissions talks

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry held talks in Tokyo on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials on cooperation on carbon emissions and cutting support for fossil fuels before heading to Chinafor more discussions. The former secretary of state has led U.S....
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Japan ministry seeks 2.6% defense hike amid China worries

Japan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday asked for a 2.6% increase over this year’s record budget as it seeks to further strengthen the country's military in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region.The ministry's budget sought 5.48 trillion yen ($49.86 billion) for the year starting April 1, 2022, in what could be a record high if approved by the Finance Ministry and parliament later this year, after a nine-year consecutive increase.Japan’s concerns about China’s increasingly assertive military actions in the region, as well as Beijing’s growing tension with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States, were specifically noted...
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

Added by Mark Caviezel on August 26, 2021. Tags: China, Kamala Harris, rules-based order, Sebastian Hughes, The Daily Caller New Foundation, threaten the sovereignty of nations. by Sebastian Hughes. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign Policybatonrougenews.net

Kamala Harris calls on intl community to challenge China

Hanoi [Vietnam], August 25 (ANI): Hitting out at China for the second time in the last two days, US Vice President Kamala Harris called upon the international community to challenge Beijing's "bullying" and excessive maritime claims in Indo-Pacific. "We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., China accuse each other of 'bullying' nations

HANOI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday again charged China with bullying its Southeast Asian neighbours, the second time in two days she has attacked Beijing during a regional visit, as Washington tries to rally regional partners to take on China's growing economic and military influence.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

VP Harris slams China as Communist Party makes inroads with Taliban

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday urged Vietnam to join the United States in challenging China’s belligerence in the South China Sea — as the Chinese Communist Party makes inroads with the Taliban while the militant group reclaims control over Afghanistan. As part of her week-long trip through Southeast Asia,...
Foreign Policywincountry.com

China state media says U.S. VP Harris seeking to divide Asia

HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese state media on Wednesday accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours with her comments that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its South China Sea claims. Harris made the comments in a speech...
Foreign Policykfgo.com

On eve of Harris trip, Vietnam tells China it does not pick sides

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s prime minister told the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday, the eve of a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, that Hanoi does not align itself with one country against any other. Earlier on Tuesday, Harris accused https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/kamala-harris-says-beijing-continues-coerce-south-china-sea-2021-08-24 Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back claims in...

