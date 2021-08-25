Sparks fall flat on faces in 78-68 defeat

The Sparks began the first of a two-game set at Mohegan Sun against the first-place Connecticut Sun, and fell just short, losing 76-72. The Sparks led by as many as nine points in the second half, but couldn’t hold off the Sun frontcourt down the stretch. Jonquel Jones put up 22 points and 11 rebounds, Brionna Jones scored 23 points and Bonner added 14 for Connecticut. The Sparks got another strong performance from the bench, as Nia Coffey led the Sparks with 18 points and Arella Guirantes saw extended time again, scoring six. Erica Wheeler (13), Brittney Sykes (11) and Nneka Ogwumike (13) also reached double-figure. The game was a matchup of two Top 5 defenses and was physical on both ends. The Sun were 20-for-25 from the line to the Sparks 13-for-14, a pivotal swing in the game.