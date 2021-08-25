Cancel
College Sports

Redhawk RB coach 'walks into a great situation'

By Tom Davis
semoball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssac Reed has been involved in college football for a decade as both a student-athlete and a coach. He’s endured just one losing season during that time, so he found joining the successful Southeast Missouri State football program this summer as the Redhawks’ running backs coach to be a natural fit.

