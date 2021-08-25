Cancel
Aldi's Probiotic Spritzers Have Fans Excited

By Gillie Houston
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
If there's one thing better than a delicious new Aldi Find, it's a delicious new Aldi Find that may be able to improve your health one refreshing sparkling beverage at a time. This week, the Instagram accounts The Amazing Aldi and Aldi Favorite Finds each posted images of some new VitaLife organic sparkling drinks hitting Aldi shelves. Available in the flavors Pineapple Mango and Strawberry Mint Peach, these "limited edition flavors," as the cans read, contain 70-80 calories each and are a source of beneficial probiotics.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

