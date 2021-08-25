Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Task Force is making progress on violent crimes in Indianapolis

By Alyssa Donovan
WRTV
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not all. There is also a crime epidemic happening in Indiana's capitol city.

So far in 2021, there have been 169 reported homicides in Indianapolis. That is on pace for a record. At this time last year, there had been 149 homicides.

IMPD is working to stop the homicides and the violence. A new initiative that started in April has placed more detectives directly in front of the problem. The Violent Crime Task Force focuses solely on "shots fired" calls even if no one was hit by the bullets.

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

