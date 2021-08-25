Professional wrestler, analyst Paul Wight in Milwaukee for All-Elite Wrestling

Paul Wight is a professional wrestler and analyst for All-Elite Wrestling, which is in town at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday night.

Now CM Punk is scheduled to be there. The Chicago native trained in Milwaukee at Roufusport, and came back to pro wrestling after 7 years off - to a thunderous ovation.

"It was beautiful," Paul Wight says. "It was beautiful for one, after everything the wrestling business and industry and the fans have been through between the pandemic. Between AEW, this new company that's up and coming. This authentic brand that's building. To be in Milwaukee, you know, such great legendary wrestling history. I mean the Crusher. You know, it's such a great environment to work in Milwaukee and I'm excited about it. And we'll be doing a lot of local community things in Milwaukee."

Wight also starred in the cult classic movie "Reggie's Prayer" with Reggie White, Brett Favre and others 25 years ago. And I had a legendary live shot with him.

"Here we are back in Milwaukee and I'll get to see you again Lance," Wight says. "So you know, hopefully one day you'll be able to interview me and I'll actually have earned some kind of an accolade in the acting world. And if not? I'm going to blame it all on you."

You can tell, Wight loves the wrestling heritage of Milwaukee and where professional wrestling is headed.

