Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Professional wrestler, analyst Paul Wight in Milwaukee for All-Elite Wrestling

By Lance Allan
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bq5JA_0bc0pq2I00

Paul Wight is a professional wrestler and analyst for All-Elite Wrestling, which is in town at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday night.

Now CM Punk is scheduled to be there. The Chicago native trained in Milwaukee at Roufusport, and came back to pro wrestling after 7 years off - to a thunderous ovation.

"It was beautiful," Paul Wight says. "It was beautiful for one, after everything the wrestling business and industry and the fans have been through between the pandemic. Between AEW, this new company that's up and coming. This authentic brand that's building. To be in Milwaukee, you know, such great legendary wrestling history. I mean the Crusher. You know, it's such a great environment to work in Milwaukee and I'm excited about it. And we'll be doing a lot of local community things in Milwaukee."

Wight also starred in the cult classic movie "Reggie's Prayer" with Reggie White, Brett Favre and others 25 years ago. And I had a legendary live shot with him.

"Here we are back in Milwaukee and I'll get to see you again Lance," Wight says. "So you know, hopefully one day you'll be able to interview me and I'll actually have earned some kind of an accolade in the acting world. And if not? I'm going to blame it all on you."

You can tell, Wight loves the wrestling heritage of Milwaukee and where professional wrestling is headed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wight
Person
Cm Punk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Pro Wrestling#Professional Wrestler#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is Chris Jericho Quitting AEW For WWE Return?

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
ComicBook

Watch: Ric Flair Cuts Emotional Promo at NWA 73, Thanks Vince McMahon and Triple H

Ric Flair made his return to the National Wrestling Alliance on Sunday night during the NWA 73 pay-per-view. The 10-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and NWA Hall of Famer delivered an emotional promo to the fans in St. Louis while repeatedly thanking his wife, NWA president Billy Corgan, Triple H and Shawn Michaels among many others.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Drops Hints On New Name, Which Company He Is Signing With

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been dropping teases about his future in the pro wrestling business all through the week. On Friday, Strowman hinted that he’s bound for Impact Wrestling and will be using the name “Titan” during the next chapter of his career. Strowman wrote:. Remember in...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Paul Wight Comments On A Potential Match With Shaquille O’Neal In AEW, More

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Paul Wight commented on a potential match with Shaquille O’Neal in AEW, CM Punk’s debut in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On a potential match with Shaquille O’Neal in AEW:...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 8/25: Jericho shows he’s one of the best on the mic, Punk continues to soak in moment, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Orange Cassidy finally gets his win over Matt Hardy. Cassidy came off like the bigger star of the two and worked Hardy to a crowd pleasing finish. Hardy unfortunately had his face inadvertently busted open again. He’s been put through the ringer during his time in AEW, suffering through more accidental injuries than anyone else on the roster. Perhaps it’s a sign that his body is trying to communicate with him or he’s been very unlucky throughout.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/29 NWA 73 PPV REPORT: Nick Aldis defends the world heavyweight title, Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae, Adonis vs. Storm, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Tim Storm, Conrad Thomson. -Like Empower, the show opened with an “old-timey” skit with Mae Valentine, Aaron Stevens, and Kratos. Stevens said the NWA was in a class by itself and that no other wrestling promotion would ever go national. He talked about Kratos once slapping Eddie Graham in the face in the locker room. Stevens said the year was 1968 and mocked the “new kid” Harley Race. He said Race could be something someday, but Race needed to hit the gym as hard as Kratos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Drops Bombshell Before Raw

The former WWE star Braun Strowman has once again teased the fans. He has been building anticipation regarding his future in the pro-wrestling business. He was released from WWE in a shocking way due to the budget cuts. and it seems that he is preparing for his next move. The...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Huge Heel Turn Coming Soon

That’s one way to go. One of the more confusing situations in WWE is the way they bring up wrestlers from NXT. While the wrestlers have a tendency to be rather successful with a character or style in NXT, WWE has a history of resetting things. That has not exactly played out well every time, but now they seem ready to try it again with an interesting combination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy