Grandma killed, her son injured after being backed over by U-Haul truck in Cleveland
Cleveland police are still investigating an accident that led to the death of a 69-year-old grandmother and the injury of her 41-year-old son, both of Livingston. According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, a Livingston family was attempting to navigate a U-Haul truck into the 321 Mini Storage on 1407 E. Houston, near Sleepy Hollow Apartments, around 11 p.m. Monday when the accident occurred.bluebonnetnews.com
