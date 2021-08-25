Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates on Falcons tight end

Kyle Pitts enters his first Fantasy Football season as that one player we see every August whose ADP starts going up and seemingly never stops because there will always be analysts like myself who still see a path to beat out his ADP regardless of where it lands. Part of what gets some of us so excited about Pitts is the state of the tight end position in Fantasy. People talk about the running back dead zone, but there’s nothing quite as vast on a per-player basis as the tight end dead zone. Finding tight ends who can make a weekly difference can be the key component in a Championship roster — as was the case for Darren Waller and Travis Kelce managers in 2020.