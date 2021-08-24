Marshall vs. New Caney: When the Eagles have the ball
Friday’s matchup between Marshall and New Caney will feature two young squads who played each other for the first time last year due to COVID forcing teams to change their schedules around. Last year’s meeting saw the Mavericks defeat the Eagles in Marshall with a final score of 34-26 but Marshall is the home team this year and when it comes to the defense, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said a victory starts up front.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
