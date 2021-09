For the longest time, I always looked forward to the various purchase with purchase offers at Walt Disney World. Years ago it seemed like there were new offerings all the time, mostly tote bags, sometimes blankets. It didn’t matter to me, I had to have them all! We don’t get the purchase with purchase offers nearly as much as before, but when a new one pops up I have to report about it! Yesterday at Magic Kingdom, I saw a new Halloween tote that was being offered as an option! It’s super cute too!