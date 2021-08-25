HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy picks up sweep in dual match at home

Compass Academy’s Laci Satterwhite (13) and Kinzee Jamierson (10) jump to block an attack from Loop High School’s Monique Torres (4) in the first set of their game Tuesday evening at Compass Academy. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The Compass Academy volleyball team got another chance to see where its confidence lies early in the season by hosting a dual match against Loop and the Midland-Odessa Homeschool Lady Warriors Tuesday at the Cougar Den.

The Lady Cougars swept Loop, 25-8, 25-13 and 25-20, and the Lady Warriors 25-5, 25-13 and 25-6.

Compass Academy head coach Christina Bush said the matches gave her team the opportunity to see how it would attack opposing defenses in different situations.

“Today it was really, just take what we got and really fine tune what we’ve been working on the past couple of weeks,” Bush said.

The Lady Cougars made their defensive presence known against Loop by slowing down their offense early in the first set and kept a comfortable lead throughout the set.

Setter Paige Jones and middle blocker Kinzee Jamierson had a large influence on swinging the advantage in Compass Academy’s favor with two early service aces from Jones and solid blocking at the net for Jamierson.

The roles switched early in the second set after both teams found themselves tied at 3-3.

Loop went on to score five unanswered points to lead 8-3 before Compass Academy responded.

Both teams found themselves even at 13-13 when the Lady Cougars ended up scoring 12 unanswered points to win the second set.

The third set proved to be the closest for Compass Academy and Loop, as the home team secured the sweep with a 25-20 win off a kill from outside hitter Carleigh Jones.

Compass Academy (4-2 overall) went on to sweep the Lady Warriors later in the night to conclude the Compass Dual.

Carleigh Jones led the Lady Cougars with 15 combined kills in both matches while Jamierson recorded three blocks to close out the competition.

Haley Stillwell also added a total of 15 assists in the two matches.

Jamierson said she wants to see her defensive output increase as the 2021 season moves forward.

“I haven’t been able to get very many blocks this year and I’m so excited to be improving with my team,” Jamierson said. “We’re getting so much better as a team, as a whole it’s really great to see us all.”

Compass Academy will continue its season at the Fillie Festival tournament beginning Friday in Denver City.

“Tonight both Loop and the Lady Warriors did a really good job of giving us something we haven’t seen yet,” Bush said. “That way we can put that into practice.”

Compass Academy def. Loop

25-8, 25-13, 25-20

At Compass Academy

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones, 6; Kinzee Jamierson, 5; Jade Rivera, 2; Paige Jones, 1; Madison Molinar, 1, Haley Stillwell, 1; Kyra Ayers, 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Camille Kubacak, 1; Jamierson, 1.

Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell, 9; Aubrey Moler, 1; Paige Jones, 1.

Digs — Compass Academy: Molinar, 4; Chloe Villasana, 2; Paige Jones, 2; Carleigh Jones, 1.

Aces — Compass Academy: Paige Jones, 2.

Compass Academy def. Midland-Odessa Homeschool Lady Warriors

25-5, 25-13, 25-6.

At Compass Academy

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones, 9; Ayers, 3; Kubacak, 2; Paige Jones, 2; Jamierson, 2; Laci Satterwhite, 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Jamierson, 2.

Assists — Compass Academy: Stillwell, 6; Moler, 6; Paige Jones, 3.

Digs — Compass Academy: Molinar, 7; Rivera, 3; Ayers, 2; Kubacak, 1; Carleigh Jones, 1.

Aces — Compass Academy: Paige Jones, 1; Jamierson, 1.

Records

Compass Academy 4-2.