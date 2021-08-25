Passing woes sink Lady ’Hounds against short-handed Lady Chargers
BROWNSVILLE — Even with five girls unable to play Tuesday, the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Lady Chargers managed to sweep the San Benito Lady Greyhounds. The Lady ’Hounds struggled with their serve-receive and to maintain consistent passing. The contest saw both teams go on scoring runs behind a handful of strong servers. Brownsville Veterans pulled away late in all three sets to earn the 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 victory.myrgv.com
