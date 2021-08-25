Passing woes sink Lady ’Hounds against short-handed Lady Chargers

Competing in their first tournament of the season, the Lady Pirates brought home 4th place after a weekend of tough games. But before they headed to Natalia for the tournament, Lytle played in Uvalde in a rough season opener. Falling 24-14, 25-16, and 27-25, the Lady Pirates were able to focus on skills and figure out their weak spots. “Keep an eye out on these girls, they have great chemistry. This team has great chemistry and are working hard to make each other and the community proud,” said Coach Denise Cordero.