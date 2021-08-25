Tony Pollard’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021
Tony Pollard is viewed as one of the best backup running backs in the NFL, but he’s only played 26% of the offensive snaps in his two-year career. Pollard has four RB1 finishes on his statistical résumé while averaging a robust 0.84 fantasy points per opportunity (rushing attempts plus targets). Is Pollard a league winner if Ezekiel Elliott ever misses a significant number of games with an injury? Can he play his way into fantasy football relevance?www.profootballnetwork.com
