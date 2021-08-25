Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tony Pollard’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

By Eric Moody
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Pollard is viewed as one of the best backup running backs in the NFL, but he’s only played 26% of the offensive snaps in his two-year career. Pollard has four RB1 finishes on his statistical résumé while averaging a robust 0.84 fantasy points per opportunity (rushing attempts plus targets). Is Pollard a league winner if Ezekiel Elliott ever misses a significant number of games with an injury? Can he play his way into fantasy football relevance?

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ppr#Cowboys#The Athletic#Packers#Sleeper#Ja Marr Chase#Senior Fantasy Analyst#Pro Football Network#Fswa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLCBS Sports

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James explains why Ezekiel Elliott reminds him of himself

Edgerrin James was the Swiss Army knife of running backs. He won a pair of rushing titles and had five seasons with at least 50 receptions during his time with the Colts. A shifty running back who was never afraid of contact, James' agility and creativity helped him turn what would have been modest gains into game-breaking plays. James' excellence on the gridiron will be recognized on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, when the former Colt and Cardinal will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 trade targets for Cowboys after Ezekiel Elliott restructure creates cap space

The Cowboys restructured the contract of running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday morning, moving part of his hefty salary to the front. In a nutshell, it doesn’t make much difference to Elliott’s financial status as his salary was already guaranteed for the year and he clearly wasn’t in danger of being released either this year or in 2022. That season was also guaranteed.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 players the Cowboys should sign if they’re cut this week

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in their fourth and final preseason game of 2021. In an exhibition typically reserved for players on the fringe of making the roster, and with the deadline to trim rosters down to 53 this Tuesday, there will be an influx of available players hitting the waiver wire and free agency in the coming days.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is there Monday Night Football tonight? NFL back in action September 9

The final week of the 2021 NFL preseason began on Friday (August 27), but is there a Monday Night Football game tonight to put a bow on the action, or do we need to wait until the season for our next edition? Let’s check whether there is MNF tonight and what to look forward to in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kellen Moore Sends Clear Message About Dak Prescott’s Status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to take steps in the right direction. On Wednesday, he returned to practice and competed in a few team drills for the first time since July 27. Jon Machota of The Athletic said Prescott completed 11 of 12 passes during team drills. It was...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

While fantasy football keeper drafts are similar to their traditional season-long brethren, there are some key differences. The most obvious, of course, is that managers get to keep players from one season to the next. Knowing who to keep isn't as simple as sticking by your top 2020 performers, either....
NFLSporting News

2021 Fantasy Football RB Sleepers: Potential running back breakouts, draft steals

There's no hotter commodity in a fantasy football draft than a running back sleeper. Everyone wants to round out their picks with two or three steals (often rookies) who will emerge at some point this year and take over. Fortunately, there's no shortage of breakout candidates considering how common injuries are at this position. When you add in the potential for COVID-related absences again in 2021, you can expect a good chunk of the league to start multiple RBs at various points this season. Any backup can have value if they get 15-plus touches per game, so you need to know more than just the top-75 RB rankings your backs' immediate handcuffs -- you damn near need to know every teams' entire depth chart.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Defensive Outlook and One IDP Fantasy Player for all 32 Teams

NFL Defenses are one of the most volatile positions in fantasy. They can be so matchup-based that even if you have a good defense it may not be best to play them. Some fantasy defenses are the best because they are completely dominant and prevent the opponent from scoring points. Others defenses present the best value by forcing turnovers. And the very few have a dominant punt returner that can score a number of touchdowns a season. I’m going to break down all 32 fantasy defenses and which IDP fantasy players are the best to roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy