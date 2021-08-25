Cloud Gaming, Forza Horizon 5, & More Updates For Upcoming Xbox Titles Showcased In Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream
Today, Microsoft revealed news and updates on titles from Xbox Game Studios and some of its partners and showcased some new gameplay deep dives with some titles launching on Xbox Game Pass later this year. Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and more were showcased during the stream. Here is a rundown of everything was revealed during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream.games.mxdwn.com
