Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Champaign; Douglas; Edgar; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Edgar, Vermilion, eastern Champaign and northeastern Douglas Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1036 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rankin to near St. Joseph. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ogden and Potomac around 1045 PM CDT. Homer around 1050 PM CDT. Rossville, Fairmount, Fithian and Muncie around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oakwood, Catlin, Danville, Westville, Tilton, Belgium and Georgetown. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 232 and 234, and between mile markers 238 and 248. Interstate 74 between mile markers 180 and 220. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH