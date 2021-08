In Compton’s Cook-Off, a later level in Psychonauts 2, you’ll be challenged with cooking a meal before the time limit expires. You don’t have much time, and certain cooking tasks take much longer than others. If you want to finish and earn all the collectibles in the stage, you’ll have to use strategy when devising each dish. Basically, you need to figure out what order to cook in. Which ingredients to take first, and which ones you can save for later. If you do them in the wrong order, you’ll waste precious time and make it impossible to finish under the time limit.