The Best Racing Games on Xbox One

There’s nothing quite like a good racing game. Well, unless you don’t like racing games of course. For those of us who do like to speed around open worlds and contained tracks like maniacs, however, the Xbox One is home to many of the best racing games available. There are so many, in fact, that it can be hard to know just which titles you should play first. That’s why we’re here to help. Whether you like something more light-hearted, like Forza Horizon 4, or a serious racing game like F1 2020, Xbox has something to suit all tastes. And we’ve rounded them up right here.