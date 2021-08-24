Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Best Racing Games on Xbox One

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing quite like a good racing game. Well, unless you don’t like racing games of course. For those of us who do like to speed around open worlds and contained tracks like maniacs, however, the Xbox One is home to many of the best racing games available. There are so many, in fact, that it can be hard to know just which titles you should play first. That’s why we’re here to help. Whether you like something more light-hearted, like Forza Horizon 4, or a serious racing game like F1 2020, Xbox has something to suit all tastes. And we’ve rounded them up right here.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Forza Horizon 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021: 2 Free Games Are Available Now

August is here, so new free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are available to claim now. August 2021's Games with Gold lineup includes a pair of Xbox One games and two titles that are playable with backwards compatibility. At the moment, you can claim Darksiders 3 and Lost Planet 3. Yooka-Laylee and Garou: Mark of the Wolves will be free later this month.
Video GamesComicBook

GameFly Accidentally Leaks New PS5 and Xbox Series X Game

GameFly has leaked another game, and this time it's a new PS5 and Xbox Series X game. Every year, GameFly leaks a few games. Typically, these games are just new ports rather than brand new unannounced games. In this case, we have another example of the former. More specifically, the online video game rental subscription service has leaked that Tropico 6 is coming to both the current-gen PlayStation and the current-gen Xbox.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Wytchwood is finally coming to the PS4 and PS5

I wrote about this game a long time ago. So long ago I was starting to wonder if we would ever see it on PlayStation. Well, announced today we finally have our answer. Wytchwood by developer Alientrap is coming to both the PS4 and the PS5 this fall. Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game that lets you explore the land as the old witch of the woods. Check out the trailer for the game below.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Stardew Valley to arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Ever since its release back in 2016, Stardew Valley has garnered an absolutely massive number of players, way more than solo developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone ever would have anticipated. Inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley appealed to players who wanted to become immersed in a virtual country lifestyle. In addition, it attracted Harvest Moon fans who felt disappointed by that series’ later entries. Now it looks like more people than ever will get to try the game out, as Barone announced on today’s ID@Xbox Showcase that Stardew Valley will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.
Video GamesNME

New ‘PUBG’ players can drop into the game for free starting today

Krafton has announced that, for a limited time, new PUBG: Battlegrounds players will be able to jump in and play the game for free. Starting today (August 10) and running through August 16, Krafton is celebrating the end of Summer by hosting a Free Play Week, during which players can play the full game for free on PC via Steam.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on PS4

Playing video games rarely has to be a solitary activity these days, but sometimes you want the kind of experience that demands players to be sat together in the same room. Playing with other people via the internet is entertaining and all, but nothing beats the riotous fun of having a friend or relative actually there beside you. And thankfully, there are a lot of games that accommodate two player local co-op on PS4. Some games will even let you play with more.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.
Video GamesComicBook

New Nerf Video Game Announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."

Comments / 0

Community Policy