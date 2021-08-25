Nerlens Noel suing former agent Rich Paul over $58 million in lost wages

New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel is suing former agent Rich Paul for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and negligence, claiming that Paul is responsible for $58 million in lost wages. Noel was initially represented by Happy Walters but signed with Paul in 2017 after meeting him at Ben Simmons' birthday party. At that point, Noel was a restricted free agent and alleges that his then-employer, the Dallas Mavericks, offered him a four-year, $70 million contract (which Walters said publicly at the time was real), but that Paul advised him to reject the offer in favor of a one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer that would have made him an unrestricted free agent the following offseason. At that point, Noel theoretically could have found a bigger offer on the open market.