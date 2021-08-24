What is the plan?

There are many different types of family plans, and the one I will be focusing on today is the after-school plan. Do the kids know what to do when they arrive at home after school when no parents or guardians are home? Maybe your kids are a little older and being home alone for a little bit is normal. Do they know the plan if they get scared or think they heard or saw something? What if they get sick? What if the TV remote doesn’t work (yes, there has been a 9-1-1 call for this)?