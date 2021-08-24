Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

What is the plan?

houstonherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many different types of family plans, and the one I will be focusing on today is the after-school plan. Do the kids know what to do when they arrive at home after school when no parents or guardians are home? Maybe your kids are a little older and being home alone for a little bit is normal. Do they know the plan if they get scared or think they heard or saw something? What if they get sick? What if the TV remote doesn’t work (yes, there has been a 9-1-1 call for this)?

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Paw Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Houston, MOhoustonherald.com

What’s wrong with 13?

A short time ago, another Friday came along that was the 13th day of the month. And of course, with the arrival of another “Friday the 13th,” I heard some funny comments from some of my friends and co-workers about begin wary of the mystical powers of the day. That...
Grocery & Supermaket105.1 The Block

Walmart Closing Stores In The South

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Volunteers celebrated

After a week of reflection following RAGBRAI’s visit to DeWitt, Kim Broders pondered whether she’d like DeWitt to host the event again. “I would liken it to having a baby. Give me a few years,” she said with a chuckle. Broders and hundreds of other Clinton County residents banded together...
Effingham County, ILWCIA

Teen granted big wish

WATSON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham County teenager had his wish granted today. Make-A-Wish presented 15- year old Keaton Gabel with a new man cave, but there was also a big surprise he didn’t know was coming. Gabel knew he was getting a man cave for his wish, but he...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Some Extended Time

Riverboat Days Friday usually meant one thing for the former Fantle Memorial Park pool: the swim season has come to a close. That won’t be the case this year for the Huether Family Aquatics Center, which will not only be open through Riverboat Days weekend, but some elements will remain open well into September.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Anniversary

Don and June Beernink will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this coming Tuesday, August 17. They were married at Christian Reformed Church in Hull, IA and have lived in Sioux Center, IA, Luverne, MN and Omaha. Don worked for the newspapers in those towns and retired from the Omaha World-Herald in 1994. Don is also a Korean War veteran. After his retirement he enjoyed golfing as well as attending his grand kids sporting events and other activities. June was a homemaker and stay at home mom while raising her children. She is a good letter writer and writes to friends and family on a regular basis. Both are actively involved in their church. Don and June are also avid College World Series fans and have lots of special memories of taking their kids and grandkids to games at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Meeting Needs

James 2:14-18 “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
House Rentbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Dave Says… Sounds Suspicious to Me

My husband and I have a rental property in South Carolina we want to sell. The current renters’ lease is up in December, but our property manager tells us the renters won’t let anyone in the home, not even just for photos to post online due to COVID-19. How do you think we should handle this situation?
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

CHURCH CALENDAR

Thomasville Baptist Church will host revival Aug. 15 -18. The guest speaker will be Brother Ben Posey, and Brother Michael Scarborough will lead worship. Everyone is invited to attend.  The Payne Chapel Cemetery located in Sweet Water is asking for donations from family, friends and relatives who have a...
North Fort Myers, FLnorthfortmyersneighbor.com

At the library

2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Children and teens can earn a $2 credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Please bring your library card.
Saint Louis County, MOcallnewspapers.com

Library offering grab-and-go meals

The St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search began offering free grab-and-go meals for students at county libraries Aug. 23, including South County at the Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road. Meals are available for pick up at the Weber Road branch Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 4...
Goldsboro News-Argus

Raising A Reader

To help children succeed throughout life, the Goldsboro Library is sponsoring the Raising A Reader program for the seventh year. The national program, which began in 1999, has been research proven to enhance the literacy skills of both children and their parents, said Sherry Granberry, one of the program coordinators.
JobsCleveland Jewish News

Right at Home

Include the cost of long-term care in your retirement plan. Our retirement dreams might include travel, hobbies, spending more time with family and having time for all those other things we’ve always wanted to do. But studies show many people forget to factor in a significant expense they’re likely to...
Sulphur Springs, TXssnewstelegram.com

Back to School

The Fourth Annual East End Allegiance Our Youth Back To School Ready Giveaway was held Sunday Aug. 15, at the H. W. Grays Building at Pacific Park. Organizers behind the event were Bridgette LaShay, Shardae Jones Clayton and Amy Nichole. Jady Pogue Martin aided in the collecting of donations and has done so for three years.
Travis County, TXAustin Chronicle

Civics 101

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect. YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy