Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Hill Buzz

thehillishome.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an August hiatus, the Buzz is back– although we’re still recovering from last Thursday. In case you missed it, on Thursday, August 19, Floyd Ray Roseberry told his wife he was going fishing and drove up from North Carolina, arriving in DC around 9:15 a.m., where he was spotted by young people on their way to class. He parked by the Neptune fountain outside the Library of Congress, presumably because he wasn’t sure which building was the United States Capitol. He also was unaware that the U.S. Congress takes August break seriously and no legislators would be around to be affected by his bomb threats. He then filmed himself on Facebook live and tossed dollar bills out the window of his black pick-up truck. After a delayed response, Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police answered the call and investigated Roseberry’s threats. Several hours later, Roseberry was under arrest and many of our neighbors had been evacuated– from the Library of Congress, several House office buildings and from their homes in a four-block radius.

thehillishome.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navy Yard, DC
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Infrastructure#The U S Congress#The Library Of Congress#House#Thejuliedaniel#Dcps#Sboe#Dgs#Charlesallen#Jessicasutterw6#Ward#Southwest#The Washington Informer#Anc#Coreyholman#C Street Ne#Ddot#Nc Ave#Beuchert S Saloon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address end of Afghan war amid criticism over chaotic U.S. exit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was slated to make his first remarks since the end of the U.S. operations in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon as the White House looked to counter criticism over the chaos surrounding the American withdrawal and refocus attention on his domestic agenda. The last U.S. flight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy