After an August hiatus, the Buzz is back– although we’re still recovering from last Thursday. In case you missed it, on Thursday, August 19, Floyd Ray Roseberry told his wife he was going fishing and drove up from North Carolina, arriving in DC around 9:15 a.m., where he was spotted by young people on their way to class. He parked by the Neptune fountain outside the Library of Congress, presumably because he wasn’t sure which building was the United States Capitol. He also was unaware that the U.S. Congress takes August break seriously and no legislators would be around to be affected by his bomb threats. He then filmed himself on Facebook live and tossed dollar bills out the window of his black pick-up truck. After a delayed response, Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police answered the call and investigated Roseberry’s threats. Several hours later, Roseberry was under arrest and many of our neighbors had been evacuated– from the Library of Congress, several House office buildings and from their homes in a four-block radius.