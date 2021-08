In celebration of the back-to-school season, we're taking a look at Colorado's most expensive colleges and universities — and what they cost in 2021. Based on average tuition and fees from the most-recent academic year, College Tuition Compare ranked the top ten most expensive schools in the state of Colorado. And while most are private institutions, a couple of public schools did make it into the top five (you can probably guess which public school in Boulder made the cut).