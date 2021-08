UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier says he is “living rent free” in rival Conor McGregor’s head following their recent Twitter spat. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO at UFC 264 in July for his second straight win over his rival. While his second-round TKO win at UFC 257 earlier this year was a clean stoppage with no controversy, the trilogy fight saw McGregor break his leg, which led to the doctor stoppage. Even though Poirier is 2-1 all-time in their series and McGregor is out for the next year with his injury, it hasn’t stopped the Irishman from taking to his social media as of late to take shots at Poirier and his family. But Poirier says he doesn’t care.