Bronx Man Pleading For Help After Beloved Dog Zink Was Stolen From Hotel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent attack on a Bronx bus was caught on camera. It happened on July 8 on a BX#19 bus on Southern Boulevard near Westchester Avenue. Police say a 70-year-old man got on the bus around 8:40 p.m. followed by an unknown individual. Once the were both on board, the individual allegedly approached the 70-year-old and said, “You don’t belong on the bus.” According to police, the individual then pushed the 70-year-old man off the bus, causing him to fall on the sidewalk, before running away. The 70-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a broken hip. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Police have released video of the attack. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.