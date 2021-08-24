Highlights this week

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe threat to global growth from the Delta variant is weighing on sentiment, and it is also delaying central bank normalization. The RBNZ put off its expected rate hike last week after the country went on lockdown. And the FOMC is likely to delay any announcement of a QE tapering, which some had thought could be effected at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium, until later in the fall. Though if the virus and the tighter restrictions takes a bigger toll on growth than currently anticipated, normalization could be put off even longer.

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains 1.1800 and beyond, climbs to multi-week highs

EUR/USD extends the recovery past the 1.1800 yardstick. German Unemployment Rate came in at 5.5% in August. EMU’s flash inflation figures next of relevance in the calendar. The buying interest around the European currency picks up extra pace and lifts EUR/USD to new 4-week peaks above 1.1800 the figure. EUR/USD...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jackson Hole central bank meeting sets the week’s agenda

Madrid, Aug 22 (EFE) .- Investors will be waiting this week for the advance data of the purchasing manager indices (PMI) of the euro zone in August and the meeting in Jackson Hole (Wyoming, USA), the annual monetary policy symposium where representatives of the world’s leading central banks meet. Darío...
Businessinvesting.com

Most Fed Members See Bond Taper This Year: Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Most Federal Reserve policymakers believe it could be appropriate for the central bank to start reducing bond purchases this year should the economy continued its recovery. At the conclusion of its previous meeting on July 28, the Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark rate in a range...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar buckled below critcal resistance, eyes on the data

US dollar in focus on key US calendar week as investors digest Fed rhetoric. Fed / ECB convergence under the market's watchful eye. The US dollar was mixed on the day but remains in the hands of the bears while below 93 the figure as per the DXY. US stocks...
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal bank regulators have issued a cease-and-desist order to an Iowa bank accused of risky practices that threaten the stability of the 113-year-old, family-owned bank. The Des Moines Register reports that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has ordered Luana Savings Bank to restructure its management, scale back its loans and find more retail depositors, such as savings and checking accounts. The FDIC takes issue mostly with Luana’s use of wholesale deposits — money with variable interest rates from investors and other banks — to increase its lending and expand. The FDIC says because Luana also holds fixed-rate loans, it’s at risk of losing money if interest rates rise. Luana is challenging the order.
SoftwareFXStreet.com

This new AI data platform levels the playing field for crypto investors

According to this crypto YouTuber, Cointelegraph's data intelligence platform is close to a "cheat code" for crypto markets. When I first heard about Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a new AI data platform designed to level the playing field for crypto investors, I admittedly was a bit skeptical. As a crypto YouTuber I get pitched A LOT of tools, signals, and indicators. But over the years I’ve seen many of these tools fail to satisfy for a number of reasons; they’re too complex, they miss information in the market, or they’re not timely enough to make real money.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI improves modestly to 59.9 in August vs. 58.6 expected

ISM Manufacturing PMI edged slightly higher in August. US Dollar Index struggles to gains traction after PMI data. In August, the economic activity in the US manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace than it did in July with the ISM's Manufacturing PMI rising modestly to 59.9 from 59.5. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 58.6.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar in trouble amid soft US data

The August US ADP survey showed the private sector added just 374K new jobs. The German economy keeps giving signs of stagnated growth. EUR/USD has turned bullish in the near term, could test the 1.1900 area. The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels this Wednesday, bottoming during the European session...
RetailFXStreet.com

Dollar drops on poor US ADP data and falling yields

The greenback fell across the board on Wednesday as the release of poor U.S. private employment data triggered concerns of whether the Federal Reserve would begin its tapering anytime soon. Reuters reported U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but the labor market continues to steadily...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD spikes to 1.3800 neighbourhood amid renewed USD selling

GBP/USD staged a goodish rebound from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Fading hopes for an early Fed lift-off undermined the USD and extended some support. Disappointing ADP report, the risk-on mood also dented demand for the safe-haven USD. The USD witnessed heavy selling during the early North American session...
WorldFXStreet.com

Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI edges higher to 57.2 in August vs. 56.4 expected

Markit Manufacturing PMI in Canada rose modestly in August. USD/CAD stays in the negative territory below 1.2600. The business activity in Canada's manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in August with the Markit Manufacturing PMI improving to 57.2 from 56.2 in July. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 56.4.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: In search of a fresh catalyst

UK data was generally encouraging but fell short of boosting the pound. The broad dollar’s weakness maintains GBP/USD afloat in the near term. GBP/USD needs to firm up above the 1.3800 level to be able to extend its gains. The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance this Wednesday, holding...

