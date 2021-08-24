Highlights this week
The threat to global growth from the Delta variant is weighing on sentiment, and it is also delaying central bank normalization. The RBNZ put off its expected rate hike last week after the country went on lockdown. And the FOMC is likely to delay any announcement of a QE tapering, which some had thought could be effected at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium, until later in the fall. Though if the virus and the tighter restrictions takes a bigger toll on growth than currently anticipated, normalization could be put off even longer.www.fxstreet.com
