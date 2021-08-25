New York Yankees Recap: Chapman falters, but the Yankees pull out 11th straight win

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game in a very unusual situation. That situation was to win their 11th straight game, which has not been done since 1985. The Yankees have won their last 9 series and their 10th game in a row going 26-8 since July 17th. No team in baseball has had two teams with a 9-1 record or better face each other since 1901. The Yankees would not have an easy task with the Atlant Braves starter Charlie Morton on the mound. The Yankees had Andrew Heaney starting for them. The Yankees got their 11th straight win 5-4 over the Braves. It was the 10th series win. the first time that has been done since 1954.