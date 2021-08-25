Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Recap: Chapman falters, but the Yankees pull out 11th straight win

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game in a very unusual situation. That situation was to win their 11th straight game, which has not been done since 1985. The Yankees have won their last 9 series and their 10th game in a row going 26-8 since July 17th. No team in baseball has had two teams with a 9-1 record or better face each other since 1901. The Yankees would not have an easy task with the Atlant Braves starter Charlie Morton on the mound. The Yankees had Andrew Heaney starting for them. The Yankees got their 11th straight win 5-4 over the Braves. It was the 10th series win. the first time that has been done since 1954.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees Recap#Braves 2 Yankees 1#The New York Yankees 4#The Atlanta Braves 3#The Atlanta Braves 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Pair of ex-Yankees pitchers busted during sticky stuff inspections

A pair of former New York Yankees pitchers face possible suspensions amid Major League Baseball’s ban on illegal substances. ESPN reports Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith ran into trouble Wednesday during a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who survived trade deadline but won’t be on 2022 roster

The New York Yankees conducted a mini makeover at this year’s trade deadline, but this roster is far from getting its full facelift. So many other players need to go, whether it’s via non-tenders, trades or outright DFAs. But general manager Brian Cashman needed to keep his focus, and he used that energy on upgrades rather than trimming the fat.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman could be on verge of history.

As the 2021 season nears the stretch run, things keep looking up for the Atlanta Braves. Despite all the injuries, turmoil, and crazy things that have all happened to the Atlanta Braves, here we are in the middle of August sitting in first place. No one should be more praised...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s blunder leads to loss to A’s | Rapid reaction

OAKLAND — Joey Gallo stared down at his glove. He fidgeted. He kicked the left field grass. He knew he’d made his biggest blunder yet since joining the Yankees. Gallo whiffed on line drive over his head that should have ended the eighth inning. On the very next pitch, Tony Kemp launched a two-run home run that sank the Yankees, 3-1, at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
MLBTalking Chop

Jorge Soler, Austin Riley lead Braves over Giants 9-0

Jorge Soler and Austin Riley both homered in support of Ian Anderson to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Sunday’s game began as a pitching duel with Anderson and Anthony DeSclafani throwing up zeroes for the first three innings. Anderson, who was making his first start since July 11, allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning but got Brandon Crawford to fly out to leave the runners stranded. Anderson allowed a hit to lead off the second but that runner was erased on a double play. He allowed singles in the third and the fourth but left those runners stranded.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees left with maddening Gary Sanchez dilemma again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Yankees approach the final month of the season, they’re still asking themselves the same question they’ve had for years: What can they expect to get from Gary Sanchez?. The catcher is once again in the midst of a wildly streaky season, which has seen him...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves at the Quarter Pole: projecting the rest of the season

Later this week, MLB teams will have 1/4th of their season remaining. Here’s a guess as to how the Atlanta Braves and their rivals will finish. Between April 1st and August 14th, the Atlanta Braves had to endure the doubts and naysayers as their season has truly been a struggle. But the evening of August 15th found them alone in first place for the first time.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Gerrit Cole ekes out a win against the Angels

Today was supposed to be a much-needed day off for the New York Yankees, but they played a makeup game with the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The game was made necessary due to a rainout when they last met in June at the Stadium. The Angels were 12 1/2 out in the AL West, and the Yankees were 5.5 games out in the AL East; every game is important, and the Yankees would try for another gutsy win tonight with Gerrit Cole making his first start off the Covid list. He was facing the Angels Jose Suarez. It was another one-run win for the Yankees. The final score was Yankees 2 and the Angels 1.
MLBabc7ny.com

Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman return in New York Yankees' win

Anthony Rizzo returned to the New York Yankees' lineup after a bout with COVID-19, and closer Aroldis Chapmanalso was activated prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Rizzo, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on July 29, started at first base and batted second in...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from Yankees 10th series win

The New York Yankees entered Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago White Sox with one goal, to win the second game in a row and take the series from the White Sox for the second time this season and for the 10th time in eleven tries. But, make no mistake; this team is not operating on all cylinders, missing key components in the pitching rotation and big hitters in the lineup. Nevertheless, the Yankees have found a way to win games and did it again yesterday with good pitching and gutsy play. Final score 5-3. Four of those Yankees runs were accomplished with two-run home runs from Rougie Odor and Luke Voit.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Yankees pummel Twins for eighth straight win

NEW YORK — When the Yankees made moves at the trade deadline, there was confusion on what it would mean for Luke Voit. Voit was a catalyst for the Yankees last season that garnered MVP votes, but Voit suffered a torn meniscus in March and saw himself back in Triple-A earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy