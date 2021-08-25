Cancel
Chicago, IL

August 24, 2021 - Full Show

By WTTW News
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
The Chicago Police Department's crime-fighting technology is called into question. Controversy over a new sex education law. And we talk with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

news.wttw.com

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

The Week in Review: Vaccine Mandates Widen

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by unvaccinated Illinoisans, Governor J.B. Pritzker reinstated an indoor mask mandate and widened the state's vaccination mandate. "Vaccination remains the strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore post-pandemic life, to our communities and most crucially to maintain our health care system's ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors who needs help," he said. "Unfortunately, we are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds."
The Last Word: Dion Dawson

Video: Meet the founder and executive director of Dion's Chicago Dream as part of our series, The Last Word. (Produced by Erica Gunderson) Every weekday morning, Dion Dawson fills an outdoor refrigerator in Englewood with water bottles and produce. The free offerings include fresh tomatoes, grapes, apples, berries, citrus fruits and lettuce.
Police: 48 Shot, 5 Killed in Chicago Over the Weekend

Nearly 50 people were shot, including five fatally, in 38 separate shooting incidents between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department. Three of the deaths occurred within a 30-minute time frame early Sunday, according to police. A 27-year-old man was found lying on the...
Report Raises Questions About ShotSpotter Technology

According to a new report from the inspector general's office, alerts by the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter "rarely" lead to evidence of a gun crime. The multimillion-dollar technology uses microphones and sensors to identify the sound of gunshots and alert the Chicago Police Department to the location of the reported gun activity. But the accuracy of the system was brought into question in a recent analysis from Lucy Parsons Labs and the MacArthur Justice Center.
Rental Assistance is Slow to Arrive as Eviction Threat Looms

Renters across the country may soon face eviction now that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down the Biden administration's extension of the eviction moratorium. The high court's decision comes as reports show that only 11% of federal rental assistance dollars have been distributed nationwide — though in Cook County, $60 million of the $73 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funds have been distributed.
Pritzker Issues Indoor Mask Mandate for All, Vaccine Requirement for Teachers

After a weekslong surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced an indoor mask mandate for all Illinois residents and a vaccine requirement for pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, higher education employees and students, and health care workers in settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities and doctors' offices.
Texas' homeless struggle as public camping is criminalized

Amid a housing affordability crisis, cities across the U.S. have been struggling with their unsheltered populations. Two years ago, Austin, Texas, decriminalized activities related to homelessness. But this year, citizens voted to re-criminalize them — as the state banned public camping. For our "Searching for Justice" series, Stephanie Sy reports on what these efforts mean for the unhoused.

