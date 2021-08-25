August 24, 2021 - Full Show
The Chicago Police Department’s crime-fighting technology is called into question. Controversy over a new sex education law. And we talk with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.news.wttw.com
The Chicago Police Department’s crime-fighting technology is called into question. Controversy over a new sex education law. And we talk with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.news.wttw.com
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1