August 24, 2021 - Full Show

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by unvaccinated Illinoisans, Governor J.B. Pritzker reinstated an indoor mask mandate and widened the state’s vaccination mandate. “Vaccination remains the strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore post-pandemic life, to our communities and most crucially to maintain our health care system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors who needs help,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds.”