Study shows transcranial direct current stimulation may increase gait and the benefits of exercise

Cover picture for the articleA study released in the journal Neurorehabilitation & Neural Repair found transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) effective for enhancing the benefits of physical exercise and the gait of patients suffering from the degenerative illness Parkinson’s disease. The study involved 20 participants as part of randomized, double-blinded research conducted by experts...

