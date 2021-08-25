Facebook & Operators Add Four New Branches to 2Africa Subsea Cable

Recent developments in the subsea cable game suggest we’re moving towards a time when China and the US operate their own distinct internet backbones. At the start of his blog announcing his company’s participation in yet another East Asian subsea cable project that excludes China, Head of Google Global Networking Bikash Koley stated: “Did you know that 98% of international internet traffic is ferried around the world by subsea cables?” He did so to make a generic point about the importance of connectivity, but also served to highlight the critical importance of them to the global economy.