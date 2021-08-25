Cancel
Facebook & Operators Add Four New Branches to 2Africa Subsea Cable

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook recently announced that it would extend to four more branches 2Africa Subsea Cable in collaboration with 2Africa corsortium. The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC. The branches will extend 2Africa’s connectivity to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria.

