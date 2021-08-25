Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A1 Telekom Selects Nokia to Extend its 5G Footprint Outside of Austria

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) has slelected Nokia to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia. The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia. The deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is expected to start imminently in all other markets.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Austria#Software#Nokia Airscale#G Standalone Core#A1 Telekom Austria Group#Mobile Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Son (Self-Organizing Networks) Ecosystem Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Amdocs, Qualcomm, NEC, Cellwize, Airspan, Comarch

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Son (Self-Organizing Networks) Ecosystem Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Huawei, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm, NEC, Cellwize, Amdocs, Airspan, Comarch, MERA, Cisco, BLiNQ Networks, Verizon, Bwtech & VIAVI Solutions etc.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Adtran Adva Merger Aims to Create End-to-End Fiber Networking Provider

Two key vendors to fiber network operators – Adtran and Adva – announced plans to merge today. The merger, expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of 2022, would combine specialists in broadband access and transport/ cloud connectivity to create an end-to-end fiber broadband networking solutions provider.
Businessthefastmode.com

Hungary's 4iG to Acquire Majority Stake in Antenna Hungária

State-owned telecommunications company Antenna Hungária and Hungarian IT and communications company 4iG have entered into a a agreement to create a leading telecomss and telecoms infrastructure service provider company in the Central and Eastern European region. With the transactions, 4iG will acquire a majority stake in Antenna Hungária. Antenna Hungária...
Technologythefastmode.com

IndosatM2 Taps Nokia WiFi Mesh Solution

Nokia on Monday announced that Indosat Mega Media (IndosatM2), a subsidiary of Indosat, is using Nokia WiFi mesh solution to provide an improved broadband experience to its home and enterprise customers across the country. The solution, including Nokia WiFi Beacon devices, allows IndosatM2 to provide comprehensive coverage throughout the premises.
Technologythefastmode.com

Singtel Launches 5G Standalone (SA) Use Cases

Singtel launched a number of 5G Standalone (SA) use cases at its ‘Powering Up Singapore With 5G’ event, ramping up efforts in translating its new strategic blueprint of leading in 5G into action. The new use cases span a variety of sectors from entertainment to mobility and bring to life...
Industrythefastmode.com

Telia Sweden, Ekobot Team Up on Sustainable Farming using 5G

Ekobot, Telia, research institute and aggrotech specialists RISE, and network video leaders Axis Communications, recently announced a partnership on sustainable farming. The companies are collaborating on exploring how communication between the robot and the mobile network works under real conditions and what that means for the technical solution. The pilot to connect, monitor and remote control the robot through the 5G network was run at a farm outside the city of Västerås in Sweden.
Worldthefastmode.com

O2 Germany Accelerates Shutdown of 3G Network

Telefónica Deutschland / O2 announced that it is accelerating the shutdown of its 3G network in various regions of Germany. Instead of the originally planned implementation by the end of the year, the company will now convert the majority of 3G sites as early as September and carry out the last large-scale shutdowns by mid-November. The company began shutting down the 3G network in individual regions on July 1. In the meantime, this has already been implemented for a third of the approximately 16,000 3G sites nationwide in order to be able to use the freed-up frequencies for 4G. Based on the positive experience to date, the telecommunications provider is now implementing its plan even faster so that customers can benefit from the improved 4G network even sooner.
Worldthefastmode.com

Singapore's M1 Deploys 5G SA Powered Solutions for B2B and B2B2C Segments

Singapore's M1 and Keppel Land, both members of the Keppel Group, unveiled a new suite of intelligent solutions powered by M1’s 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity that aims to enhance live, work and play experiences at Marina at Keppel Bay. The latest announcement is part of M1’s rollout of 5G SA...
BusinessLight Reading

Nokia halts O-RAN work on fear of US penalties for China links

Mingling with Chinese companies named on the US naughty list has suddenly rattled Nokia. The Finnish equipment maker has been a member of the O-RAN Alliance ever since its inception. It also claims to be one of the most active contributors to the group's work of developing more interoperable specifications for mobile networks. But all that has stopped ï¿½ temporarily, at least.
Worldtechweez.com

Facebook, Telcos Add Four More Branches to 2Africa Subsea Cable

Just the other day, the 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. Today, the groups have revealed the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. The branches...
Worldthefastmode.com

Indosat Ooredoo Launches 5G Services in Jakarta with Ericsson

Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s leading digital telco, last week announced the launch of commercial 5G services in Jakarta to power the 5G revolution in Indonesia and accelerate the Jakarta’s digital transformation and smart city vision. The new 5G services will provide Indosat Ooredoo’s consumer and business customers with access to enhanced...
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Technologythefastmode.com

Union Wireless to Swap Out to Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G Radio

Nokia has been selected by US regional operator Union Wireless to swap out its existing RAN equipment with Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio to modernize its network. Union Wireless will deploy 4G service initially with a built-in path to 5G for its subscribers. In addition to supplying radios, Nokia is providing all deployment and integration services including ground and tower work, installation, commissioning, and RF design and cluster optimization.
Technologythefastmode.com

5G SA Indecision Among CSPs Slows 5G Core Growth, says Dell’Oro

Revenues for the Mobile Core Network (MCN) market slowed to 6 percent year-over-year growth in 2Q 2021 after four quarters of double-digit growth, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) indecisions about moving forward with 5G Standalone (excepting China) are slowing 5G Core market...
Technologythefastmode.com

Tecore Networks Unveils Portable 5G SA and NSA Compliant Network in a Box

Tecore Networks, a U.S. based manufacturer and global supplier of innovative mobile network infrastructure this week announce the launch of its highly anticipated 5G iCore Network in a Box (NIB). In an industry where the desire for optimal Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) is constantly redefined, and applicable use cases...
Businessthefastmode.com

Orange Business Services Powers Lynk & Co's 'Always Connected' Car Across Europe

Lynk & Co, a global mobility brand formed as a joint venture between Geely Holding, Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has launched its 'always connected' car. The vehicle uses internet of things (IoT) network and infrastructure from Orange Business Services to deliver connected services to drivers. The 01 SUV auto is sold on simplicity. Lynk & Co offers membership-based mobility for those who want to “rent” a car instead of purchasing it in the traditional sense.
Businessthefastmode.com

KGPCo to Re-sell Ribbon’s Portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Solutions

Ribbon Communications has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country’s largest communications network services and supply chain provider. The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon’s entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo’s services organization will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon’s end-to-end portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy