A1 Telekom Selects Nokia to Extend its 5G Footprint Outside of Austria
A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) has slelected Nokia to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia. The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia. The deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is expected to start imminently in all other markets.www.thefastmode.com
