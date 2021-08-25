Proud Boys Leader Sentenced For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right Proud Boys, apologized to the court on Monday as he was sentenced to five months behind bars for burning a Black Lives Matter banner and possessing high-capacity ammunition in D.C. “What I did was wrong,” said Tarrio, who was arrested in D.C. two days before the Capitol riots for stealing the banner from Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, and setting it on fire with some of the members from his group. Tarrio admitted to torching the banner in an interview with The Washington Post. During his arrest, police found two high-capacity magazines in his bag, which Tarrio claimed he was selling, according to a police report.