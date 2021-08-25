Cancel
Proud Boys Leader Sentenced For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 6 days ago
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, a Proud Boys leader, has been sentenced to prison for burning a Black Lives Matter banner in Washington, D.C. in December of 2020. According to NBC News, after pleading guilty in June, on Aug. 23 Tarrio was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Harold Cushenberg to a total of 155 days for burning the banner. Judge Cushenberg said the 37-year-old “did not credibly express genuine remorse."

