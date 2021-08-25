Cancel
Vermont’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Pond With More Than 50 Glorious Campsites

If you’re looking for a lesser-known spot to camp and enjoy water views, head to Half Moon Pond State Park. Located in Hubbardton, Vermont, this campground is surrounded by forests from Bomoseen State Park and just off of Half Moon Pond.

With 52 tent sites, RV hook-ups, and 5 decked-out cabins, you’ll have plenty of camping options when you stay at this hidden gem. Aside from being a small campground, you’ll get to wake up to views of the pond each morning. And, along with the breathtaking scenery in this lesser-known spot of Vermont, take an adventure in nature by going on a hike in the area.

The campgrounds at Half Moon Bay State Park are currently open from May 28 through October 2. Read on to learn more about why this campsite is so special.

To get started on your camping adventure at Half Moon Pond State Park, head to 1621 Black Pond Road in Hubbardton, Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEiEi_0bc0Uhek00
Google/Suzanne Hoffmann

Make sure to have your camera ready to take photos of the stunning views you'll get to enjoy during your time in nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7WbO_0bc0Uhek00
Google/Bob Ricketson

Enjoy having a kayak "parked" right outside your tent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpS9W_0bc0Uhek00
Google/Bob Ricketson

With the pond ahead of you and trees around you, you'll be completely surrounded by nature during your stay at Half Moon Pond State Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlkQo_0bc0Uhek00
Google/Suzanne Hoffmann

Take time to appreciate the peace and quiet of the pond by land. You can also rent a canoe or kayak and relax on the water too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gerdw_0bc0Uhek00
Google/Jeffrey R

In addition to taking in the breathtaking scenery, have fun listening to swishing sounds when you hike on one of the trails near the campgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCoW5_0bc0Uhek00
Google/Bob Ricketson

If you want to get away with a larger group of people and need more privacy, you can rent out this cottage within the state park too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvHIP_0bc0Uhek00
Vermont State Parks

Visit here to learn more about Half Moon Pond State Park and to make a reservation for a campsite.

