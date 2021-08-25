Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OnePlus Buds Pro snubs Google Fast Pair for its own solution

By Ewdison Then
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCWFI_0bc0TiVG00

One of OnePlus’ strengths has always been its commitment to a clean Android experience, one that has kept Android purists satisfied until recently. With OxygenOS 11, it seems that the company is slowly starting to move away from that identity to establish its own character, even if it means going its own path. Basing OxygenOS on OPPO’s ColorOS is one thing, but it now seems that OnePlus is also willing to ditch other common Android conventions, like Google Fast Pair for its OnePlus Buds Pro that would have made it trivial to pair the earbuds with any Android phone.

To be fair, Google hasn’t exactly been consistent in its Bluetooth-related features in the first place. Fast Pair is just the latest iteration designed to simplify the pairing process and even associate Bluetooth accessories to the same Google account. It should be a standard Android feature by now, but manufacturers clearly aren’t all on board yet.

Fast Pair uses both Bluetooth and location data to detect nearby accessories and quickly start the pairing process. Those accessories can even be shared with other devices logged into the same Google account as the first paired phone. Both the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z followed this staple Android feature, but the company has just confirmed to 9to5Google that the OnePlus Buds Pro won’t.

Instead, OnePlus is offering its own pairing solution that is just as fast as Google Fast Pair. The difference is that it is only available on OnePlus phones, presumably with a specific version of OxygenOS as well. You can still use the buds on other Android phones, of course, but you’ll have to go through the “normal” process of pairing phone and buds.

Alternatively, you can use OnePlus’ “HeyMelody” app on those other phones to immediately detect the OnePlus Buds Pro and pair with it. You will have to install the app first, though, which means it isn’t as instant as Fast Pair. It’s definitely disheartening to see OnePlus ditch a more common Android feature rather than be a champion for it, especially when there doesn’t seem to be any significant reason to go its own way.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Fast Pair#Android Phone#Oppo#The Oneplus Buds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung is finally fixing one of the worst things about One UI

Samsung could soon stop displaying ads in its stock apps. The decision was reportedly announced by Samsung's mobile chief TM Roh during an online town hall meeting. Samsung began showing ads in some of its apps last year. In June last year, Samsung began showing ads within some of its...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Old Android devices won’t be able to sign in to Google accounts soon

Android’s fragmentation has long been cited as one of its biggest problems, but, to some extent, it is also a strength. While the majority of today’s Android devices run versions of the operating system from at least two to three years ago, there is still a number of those that are able to keep functioning with even older versions. Of course, these can’t keep on running forever, and it seems that Google is slowly pulling the plug on these, especially the most ancient versions of Android.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

A look inside some rugged Android phones reveals the shortcuts some phone makers are willing to take

Most people aren't looking to buy the best rugged Android phone when they are shopping because they really don't need one. They tend to be bulky, they usually don't look very good, they often don't fit into pockets or phone holders, and taken together these factors are a bit more than anyone is willing to sacrifice. Thankfully, companies like Bullitt and Nokia make them for those who do need them.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung is finally removing the ads from its stock mobile apps

Every quarter, Samsung is consistently one of the top global smartphone vendors by market share. In addition to its flagship Galaxy S phones, the company has gone all-in on its Galaxy Z line of foldable devices. Samsung also floods the market with its affordable Galaxy A handsets year after year. Needless to say, the South Korean conglomerate is one of the most important players in the market. This makes it even more unforgivable that Samsung packs all of its stock mobile apps with ads. Thankfully, this annoying problem should be solved before the end of 2021. Today’s Top Deal Put hands-free Alexa...
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Delete Downloads on an Android Phone

Over time, the Downloads folder on your phone can become full of necessary data and lead to “internal storage full” errors. It’s important to clean out the Downloads folder and get rid of files you don’t use. The three methods outlined below will show you how to delete downloads on Android phones.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Google Pixel 5a leak teases release date, bigger battery and more

The Google Pixel 5a could get a big battery boost over previous Pixel phones, according to a new leak — and what's more, the phone could even launch as soon as tomorrow. The report comes from an Android Police source, who allegedly came across Pixel 5a components being sent out to phone repair shops. It teases a reveal date of August 17 — which is tomorrow, in case you've not got a calendar nearby — and also suggests the Pixel 5a may have the largest battery yet in a Google phone.
BusinessSamMobile

OnePlus used the wrong copy machine to troll Samsung

OnePlus is a big fan of Samsung, and the company let the entire world know this when it named its 2020 earbuds the “Buds” and “Buds Z,” and when it essentially copied Samsung’s One UI design for its Android skin called Oxygen OS. So, maybe OnePlus is not as much of a fan as it is a company that wishes it had its rival’s success. At any rate, OnePlus’ latest exhibit further cements its market position relative to Samsung.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best OnePlus phones in 2021

The best OnePlus phones prove that there's choice beyond the Apple-Samsung duopoly when it comes to picking a new smartphone. In less than a decade, OnePlus has grown from a little-known start-up to a phone maker with a fierce following that can release devices capable of challenging the best phones out there.
Electronicsausdroid.net

Leak Time: The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been unboxed

It’s only a few days until Samsung holds its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, online this year of course. Holding course from previous years, as the event nears, we’re seeing more details about devices. Now though, the Galaxy Buds 2 have been unboxed by Ahmed Qwaider from The Mobile Central. What...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Massive Google Pixel 5a leak reveals launch date and specs

Google showed off its all-new Pixel 6 line-up powered by the in-house Google Tensor chipset via a series of tweets. Not only did the company share a glimpse of the upcoming flagship lineup of products including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro but also killed the scope of any more speculations around the specs and design.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

White OnePlus 9 Pro teased on video

Some photos and a video of a white version of the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone, the handset is apparently a prototype color and will not be released. Maybe OnePlus are thinking of launching a white color option for the its next flagship device and are testing out the color on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device can be seen in the video below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy