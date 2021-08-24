Royals strike fast, hang on vs Colonels

Mason County’s Hayden Leet battles for possession in Bourbon County’s final third of the field during Tuesday’s contest at the Mason County Intermediate School. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Striking fast in soccer can be the difference in the game.

Mason County has been able to do so in their last three contests, Tuesday night’s game their third in a row with a goal in the opening minutes.

It proved to be a big difference maker in a 3-2 victory over Bourbon County.

Hayden Leet was able to find the back of the net just 26 seconds into the game, the first of his two goals on the night and now seven on the season six games in. Leet is coming off a hat trick in a 7-2 win over Pendleton last week.

“Scoring quick got our heads up early. Last Thursday’s game gave us a lot more confidence moving on and I think that was the turning point in the season for us,” Leet said. “Easier passes, better lanes, moving the ball a lot better. If we can keep our short passes and keep our possession I think we’ll be even better.”

Gavin Cracraft added the other to make it 3-1 Royals before half, the two starting to feel more comfortable with each other out on the pitch and finding the finishing touch, Cracraft also tallying two assists on the night, both to Leet.

“This is our senior year, man. We’ve got to do something. I let Hayden do the running up top, I’ll just feed him the ball,” Cracraft said. “Just need to keep building our chemistry, we haven’t really played with most of these guys. We’re coming along.”

After a goal from Bourbon’s Miles Ezell in the 50th minute, the Royals defense tightened up from there to hang on.

During the course of the first 65 minutes of play or so, the Royals back line was playing with fire, struggling to clear the ball from the Colonels attack. They were able to clean it up just in time, Andrew Moore recording eight saves in net to secure the victory.

“I think Andrew had six of those saves in the first half, two in the second half. That really says a lot about the defense in the second half. They had to work, Bourbon switched some things, but we stood our ground and didn’t allow too many shots on goal,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

Last week’s 7-2 victory over Pendleton County put a spark into the Royals, who started off 0-4, outscored 28-3 in those contests. Now they have momentum for a game they’ll look to get some revenge on Thursday, facing a Calvary Christian team in Maysville that ended their season in the region semifinals last year.

“Makes a difference when you play at home. Home crowd helps, playing on your own grass helps, a field you’re used to playing on. You know how the ball rolls your way sometimes at home as it should,” Forsythe said.

That start is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The excessive heat on Tuesday forced the JV game to be canceled, 20-minute water breaks in the first half of the varsity contest.

ROYALS 3, COLONELS 2

BOURBON COUNTY — 1-1 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 3-0 — 3

Game Stats

Goals: Bourbon — No. 11 (13’), Ezell (50’) Mason — Leet (‘1, 18), Cracraft (29’)

Shots (On Goal): Bourbon 19 (10), Mason 12 (6)

Corner Kicks: Bourbon 5, Mason 2

Fouls: Bourbon 4, Mason 5

Offsides: Bourbon 4, Mason 4

Saves : Bourbon 3 (N/A), Mason 8 (Moore)

Records: Bourbon County 0-5, Mason County 2-4