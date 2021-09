In politics as in life, timing is crucial, if not everything. So, pity Gov. Ron DeSantis. A few weeks ago, before the surge of the Delta variant, he seemed willing to bet his re-election, and perhaps his political career, on opposition to government mandates. He seemed to be betting that more voters support his brand of “personal freedom” than voters willing to make sacrifices and endure inconveniences to make it more likely that they, and their family and neighbors, get through this pandemic alive.