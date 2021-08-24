Wayne Wiseman

COOLIDGE — Wayne Oliver Wiseman II, 74, of Willcox died in Tucson on Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Wiseman was born on May 9, 1947, in Casa Grande to Wayne and Josephine Wiseman. He was a graduate of Coolidge High School Class of 1965, University of Arizona Class of 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and ag science, and Northern Arizona University in 2005 with a master’s degree in education. He worked most of his life teaching and mentoring high school students with a love of plants and animals. He created and implemented ag programs throughout the area. His kindness and compassion for his students and all around him spoke volumes to his success.