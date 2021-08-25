Cancel
NBA

Carmelo Anthony pins blame on Nuggets for making him force trade to Knicks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast, Carmelo Anthony reveals exactly what happened between him and the Denver Nuggets that forced him to request for a trade to the New York Knicks. Anthony explained in detail that he never really wanted to leave the Nuggets, but had no […] The post Carmelo Anthony pins blame on Nuggets for making him force trade to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.

