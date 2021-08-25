Carmelo Anthony pins blame on Nuggets for making him force trade to Knicks

The NY Knicks’ big free agent signing Evan Fournier is getting used to life in NYC. After being introduced as a New York Knick for the first time in a press conference with Kemba Walker earlier in the week, Fournier immediately began to interact with fans on social media. One of the first things he did was ask fans which Knicks podcasts he should call in as a guest for, and of course, he ended up doing an interview for none other than KnicksFanTV.